Austria's S&T says Deloitte finds investor report inaccurate

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Austrian IT company S&T SANT1.VI said on Tuesday an external audit conducted by Deloitte found allegations made by activist investor Viceroy in December about its financial reporting were almost completely inaccurate.

S&T said Deloitte's report confirmed a statement it made in late December rebutting allegations made by Viceroy, only upholding a single aspect of the allegations made by the activist investor, about a notes disclosure made in the past.

S&T said publication of it audited financial statements for financial year 2021 will take place as planned on March 21.

Germany-listed shares in S&T fell to their lowest level in over three years after the Viceroy report was published in December.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson)

