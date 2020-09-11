Austria's second 5G auction raises 202 mln euros

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Austria raised roughly 202 million euros ($240 million) in its second auction of 5G licences, which was aimed at expanding the reach of broadband to almost all the country and communities with poor internet, telecoms regulator RTR said on Friday.

The auction for the 700, 1,500 and 2,100 MHz bands, which will provide data rates needed for autonomous driving and to connect machines and production sites, was initially planned for April but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8431 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Clarke)

