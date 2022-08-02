Austria's RBI sees big profit gains in Russia and Belarus

VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Russian and Belarusian operations of Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI posted the sharpest gains in profit among its subsidiaries in the first half of this year, figures on Tuesday showed, even as the Austrian bank weighs a possible withdrawal from the region.

The profitability of the Russian operations complicates the picture for the Vienna-based bank as it maps out its future in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

RBI, one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia, has been studying strategic options for the business, including a possible withdrawal from Russia, following the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

"Due to the complex situation and the constantly changing framework conditions, the process will still take some time," Chief Executive Johann Strobl said.

Profit rose 201% in Russia during the first six months of the year to 630 million euros ($645.25 million). RBI attributed the rise to factors including higher interest rates and a stronger rouble.

At the same time, RBI has been reducing its lending volume in Russia, but the profit in Russia nevertheless made up about a third of the entire group's in the first half of the year.

In Belarus, profit rose more than 1700% during the period, though from a low level.

($1 = 0.9764 euros)

(By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna and Tom Sims in Frankfurt, editing by Miranda Murray)

