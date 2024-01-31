Austria's RBI reports worse-than-expected 67% drop in Q4 net profit

VIENNA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, the biggest Western bank in Russia, on Wednesday reported a 67% drop in fourth quarter profit, below expectations.

Net profit in the quarter was 272 million euros ($294 million), down from 826 million euros a year earlier, the bank said. Analysts had expected profit of 318 million euros, according to a consensus published by RBI.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwartz-Goerlich; Writing by Tom Sims, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.