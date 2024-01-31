News & Insights

Austria's RBI reports worse-than-expected 67% drop in Q4 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

January 31, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

Written by Alexandra Schwartz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, the biggest Western bank in Russia, on Wednesday reported a 67% drop in fourth quarter profit, below expectations.

Net profit in the quarter was 272 million euros ($294 million), down from 826 million euros a year earlier, the bank said. Analysts had expected profit of 318 million euros, according to a consensus published by RBI.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

