Austria's RBI profit exceeds expectations, continues to explore Russia options

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled and that all options remained on the table for its Russia and Belarus business.

RBI has been studying strategic options for the business, including a possible withdrawal from Russia, following that country's invasion of Ukraine in late February. It has warned that its effort may take some time.

Consolidated profit in the quarter was 1.089 billion euros ($1.08 billion), up from 443 million euros a year ago and better than the 730 million euros expected by analysts.

The bank raised its forecasts for 2022 net interest income, commission income and return on equity.

The bank will publish full details on its earnings on Thursday.

RBI is "demonstrating strong resilience despite the headwinds faced by parts of our network," CEO Johann Strobl said.

The bank is continuing its "intensive work on assessing the strategic options for the future" of its Russian operations, he said.

The lender has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago. Its business there, Russia's 10th-largest bank by assets, contributed almost a third to the group's net profit last year.

($1 = 1.0056 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter)

