Austria's RBI posts higher profit in Russia in first half

VIENNA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, on Tuesday posted a 9% rise in profit at its operations there during the first half of the year, while the broader group's profit fell 24%.

The European Central Bank has pressed RBI, the largest of the Western banks in Russia, to unwind its highly profitable Russian business and the Austrian bank says it has been working on a solution.

However, it has delayed plans to leave the country, Reuters previously reported, and on Tuesday said that the number of both staff and customers increased in Russia during the first half of the year.

Profit after tax in Russia in the first six months was 685 million euros ($753.23 million), up from 630 million a year earlier, with RBI pointing to rises in net interest income and higher income from fees and commissions.

"We continue to work at full speed on two options for our business in Russia: a sale and a spin-off. While we are working on these complex options, we are consequently continuing to reduce the business in Russia," chief executive Johann Strobl said.

Even though its Russian business has contributed significantly to group profit, earnings in Russia stay with the local subsidiary because of sanctions.

Group net profit in the second quarter was 578 million euros, down from 1.27 billion euros a year earlier, the bank said. Analysts had expected profit of 584 million euros, according to a consensus published by RBI.

The year-earlier figure was boosted by a gain from the sale of its Bulgarian subsidiary.

