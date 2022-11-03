Austria's RBI earns half of profit from Russia in first nine months

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

November 03, 2022 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Tom Sims for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, earned about half its profit during the first nine months of this year from Russia, a market it is considering exiting after the invasion of Ukraine.

Profit at RBI was 2.8 billion euros ($2.75 billion) during the first three quarters, while profit at its Russia business was 1.4 billion during the period, figures disclosed on Thursday showed.

That is a larger share than last year, when Russia contributed almost a third to the group's net profit. Because of sanctions, what RBI earns in Russia stays in Russia.

RBI has been studying strategic options for the business, including a possible withdrawal from Russia, following the invasion in late February. It has warned that its effort may take some time.

The lender has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago. Its business there is Russia's 10th largest bank by assets.

