Austria's RBI doubles Q1 profit but revises outlook on lower loan growth

VIENNA, May 4 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, on Wednesday disclosed that first quarter profit doubled but said it was revising its outlook due to lower loan growth and higher risk cost assumptions.

Consolidated profit in the quarter was 442 million euros ($464.59 million). That is up from 216 million euros a year ago and better than the 165 million euros expected by analysts.

The bank now expects "stable" loan growth in 2022, compared to previous expectations of growth in the range of 7% to 9%.

It also expects a provisioning ratio of as much as 100 basis points, compared to previous expectations of 40 basis points.

RBI has been studying a possible withdrawal from Russia. It has said it was not at risk of contagion even in an extreme scenario at its Russian subsidiary.

The lender has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, and its business there, Russia's No. 10 bank by assets, contributed almost a third to the group's net profit of 1.5 billion euros last year.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)

