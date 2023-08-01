News & Insights

Austria's RBI aims for spin off of Russia business by end of December

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

August 01, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Tom Sims for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI, the largest of the Western banks in Russia, is aiming for a spin off of its business there by the end of the year, chief executive Johann Strobl said on Tuesday.

While the option of a sale is still on the table, Strobl told analysts that the lender was striving for the spin off and in touch with regulators.

The bank is "committed to reaching a solution", he said.

