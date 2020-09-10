Austria's Raiffeisen will yield to ECB on dividend, CEO tells paper

Contributor
Francois Murphy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International no longer plans to go against the European Central Bank's recommendation that banks halt dividend payments, Chief Executive Johann Strobl said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI no longer plans to go against the European Central Bank's recommendation that banks halt dividend payments, Chief Executive Johann Strobl said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"We would like to, but we will not, go against the ECB. One cannot do that," Strobl told newspaper Kurier.

"As soon as it lifts the ban - it is a recommendation but it is effectively a ban - we are willing and able to pay a dividend."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More