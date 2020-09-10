Austria's Raiffeisen will yield to ECB on dividend, CEO tells paper

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI no longer plans to go against the European Central Bank's recommendation that banks halt dividend payments, Chief Executive Johann Strobl said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"We would like to, but we will not, go against the ECB. One cannot do that," Strobl told newspaper Kurier.

"As soon as it lifts the ban - it is a recommendation but it is effectively a ban - we are willing and able to pay a dividend."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

