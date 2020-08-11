Austria's Raiffeisen posts 44% slump in Q2 profit

VIENNA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) RBIV.VI posted a 44% slump in second-quarter profit, largely due to the economic impact of the pandemic in the countries it operates in, but stuck to its forecasts.

The Austrian lender said on Tuesday consolidated net profit came in at 192 million euros ($226 million) in the three months through August, beating analyst expectations of 143 million, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

