Austria's Raiffeisen buys Czech-based Equa from AnaCap to boost consumer lending

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI will buy all of Czech Republic-based Equa Bank from AnaCap Financial Partners, the Austrian bank said on Saturday, adding a business that focuses on consumer lending and serves just under 480,000 customers.

The price for the transaction was not given. The acquisition, due to close in the second quarter, is expected to have an impact on Raiffeisen's CET1 ratio of around 30 basis points, Raiffeisen said in a statement.

As of year-end 2020, Equa bank had total assets of more than 2.8 billion euros, while Raiffeisen reported total assets of 15.7 billion euros ($19 billion).

($1 = 0.8304 euros)

