Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International posts 45% drop in Q3 profit

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) RBIV.VI reported a 45% drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in its markets.

The Austrian lender, which does business across central and eastern Europe, said consolidated net profit came in at 230 million euros ($270 million) in the July-to-September period, beating an average analyst forecast of 215 million euros published on the group's website.

Net interest income fell 11% to 770 million euros in the period, missing the 815 million euros analysts had forecast.

In Russia, a major market for the Austrian lender, that figure was down 21 million euros due to the depreciation of the rouble and rate cuts. Currency fluctuations and rate cuts also weighed on results in the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Net fee and commission income was 8% lower at 433 million euros in the quarter, beating expectations of 425 million euros.

Raiffeisen said it had seen higher volumes in clearing, settlement and payment services in almost all the countries it operates in following an easing of restrictions in the quarter.

RBI, one of the biggest lenders in its region, said its outlook remained unchanged.

($1 = 0.8505 euros)

