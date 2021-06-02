Austria's OMV sees higher synergies from Borealis deal-chairman

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV's OMVV.VI synergies from its acquisition of plastics maker Borealis may come in 15% higher than it originally expected, Chairman Mark Garrett told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Vienna-based energy company bought Borealis in October to expand its expertise in petrochemicals into a new field as the world has been moving away from fossil fuels.

Borealis recorded strong results in the first quarter, which suggests possible synergies from the deal might reach 800 million euros ($973.68 million) by 2025 rather than the 700 million euros OMV had originally expected, Garrett said in an interview.

"I think we hit exactly the right deal, at exactly the right time," the chairman said, adding he disagrees with critics who say OMV overpaid for the transaction.

He added OMV has to use the energy shift as an opportunity rather than an obstacle and the early appointment of former Borealis boss Alfred Stern as chief executive on Tuesday evening is part of that strategy.

The move follows previous CEO Rainer Seele's decision not to extend his contract after he came under fire from activist groups including Greenpeace and Fridays for Future.

The company said Stern will take over leadership at OMV as of Sept. 1, though Seele originally intended to step down once his contract expires at the end of June 2022.

"We felt it was important to make a quick decision and get on with our work rather than spend months discussing who's going to be the next boss," Garrett said.

He added OMV would launch relevant projects across all of its divisions as it moves its focus towards chemicals while continuing to run some oil and gas projects including its Romanian subsidiary Petrom's ROSNP.BX Neptune gas project in the Black Sea.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk, editing by Emma Thomasson)

