Austria's OMV says reduction in gas deliveries has eased to 40%

Adds government meeting

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Austria's OMV OMVV.VI said on Tuesday that the country's gas supply situation had improved somewhat, with the reduction in deliveries now at around 40%.

Previously the reduction in gas deliveries had been around 50%, according to the oil and gas group.

OMV said in June that Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM had informed it of a reduction in gas deliveries, but said at the time that the supply for customers is secure and that it would replace the amount, if necessary, from storage and the spot market.

The Austrian government will be advised on the gas situation on Tuesday amid concerns that the country's goal of filling gas storage facilities to 80% by autumn could be in jeopardy.

Austria's storage facilities are currently about 46% full while OMV's storage facilities are around 72% filled.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Maria Sheahan)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.