Austria's OMV reports Q1 beat thanks to oil prices, M&A gains

April 29 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas croup OMV OMVV.VI reported a better-than-expected quarterly core profit on Thursday thanks to higher oil prices and additional revenues after the acquisition of plastics maker Borealis.

OMV's earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for inventory effects (CCS EBIT) rose 24% to 870 million euros ($1.06 billion) compared to analysts' average forecast of 856 million euros in a company-provided poll, as high raw material prices helped OMV's exploration unit and Borealis' joint ventures benefited from strong market development in Asia.

At the same time, OMV's sales came in at 6.42 billion euros compared to analysts' average forecast of 6.61 billion euros as the coronavirus pandemic hurt volumes at its refining unit.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

