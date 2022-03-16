BP

Austria's OMV plans to grow profits amid green transition

Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austrian energy group OMV aims to become carbon neutral by 2030 at the latest and will continue to grow its profits until then, it said in a strategy update on Wednesday.

By 2030, the company aims to have a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion), it said, while also continuing its progressive dividend policy.

OMV said it aims to reduce its oil and gas production by around 20% by 2030 and will completely cease oil and gas production for energy use by 2050 as part of its plans to become a net-zero company.

Austria's largest industrial group joins oil giants BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L in gradually saying goodbye to oil and gas, but unlike them it is focusing on plastics, biofuels and the circular economy rather than renewable energy.

It remains to be seen, however, how quickly Austria's biggest CO2 emitter can complete the transformation without taking severe economic losses.

