Austria's OMV plans to grow profits amid green transition

By 2030, the company aims to have a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion), it said, while also continuing its progressive dividend policy.

OMV said it aims to reduce its oil and gas production by around 20% by 2030 and will completely cease oil and gas production for energy use by 2050 as part of its plans to become a net-zero company.

Austria's largest industrial group joins oil giants BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L in gradually saying goodbye to oil and gas, but unlike them it is focusing on plastics, biofuels and the circular economy rather than renewable energy.

It remains to be seen, however, how quickly Austria's biggest CO2 emitter can complete the transformation without taking severe economic losses.

($1 = 0.9113 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.