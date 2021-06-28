Austria's Immofinanz cancels bid for S Immo

Adds CFO quote, context

June 28 (Reuters) - Immofinanz IMFI.VI canceled its takeover bid for S Immo SIAG.VI on Monday after the rival Vienna-based real estate group's shareholders rejected a key condition to the deal.

The bidder said it would not change its 1.14 billion euro ($1.36 billion) offer as S Immo shareholders rejected the elimination of maximum voting rights, which was necessary for the transaction to happen, at an annual general meeting on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the S Immo shareholders decided against this proposal and our offer is, therefore, no longer valid," Immofinanz's finance chief Stefan Schoenauer said.

The maximum voting rights rule, introduced in 2006, stipulates that no shareholder can hold more than 15% of voting rights even if they own a higher percentage of shares.

Immofinanz currently holds a 26.5% stake in S Immo.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

