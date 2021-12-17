Austria's Erste to buy Commerzbank's Hungarian subsidiary

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austria's Erste Bank ERST.VI said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Hungarian subsidiary of Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE outright, with the deal set to close in the second half of next year, pending regulatory approval.

"This acquisition is an important step for our corporate business in Hungary," said Erste's Chief Executive Bernd Spalt, adding that it marked "a further step in our pursuit of a targeted growth strategy in Central and Eastern Europe".

Erste's statement gave no financial details regarding the transaction.

Commerzbank opened a Hungarian office in 1993 and serves corporate clients there, according to the statement. Erste has long been a major commercial banking player in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; +49 30 2201 33579;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.