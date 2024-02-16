Austria's Constantia launches takeover of Swiss firm Aluflexpack

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austrian packaging maker Constantia Flexibles has made a takeover bid for its smaller peer, Switzerland's Aluflexpack AFPD.S, the Swiss company announced on Friday.

Constantia is offering between 15 and 18.75 Swiss francs per share of Aluflexpack, a premium of up to 117% on the firm's previous closing price of 8.71 francs.

The board of directors of Aluflexpack, which listed in mid-2019 at 21 francs per share, is recommending that shareholders accept the offer, the Swiss firm said.

(Reporting by Paul Arnold)

