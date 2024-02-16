News & Insights

Banking

Austria's Constantia launches takeover of Swiss firm Aluflexpack

Credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH

February 16, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Paul Arnold for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austrian packaging maker Constantia Flexibles has made a takeover bid for its smaller peer, Switzerland's Aluflexpack AFPD.S, the Swiss company announced on Friday.

Constantia is offering between 15 and 18.75 Swiss francs per share of Aluflexpack, a premium of up to 117% on the firm's previous closing price of 8.71 francs.

The board of directors of Aluflexpack, which listed in mid-2019 at 21 francs per share, is recommending that shareholders accept the offer, the Swiss firm said.

(Reporting by Paul Arnold)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.