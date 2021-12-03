Austria's conservatives pick Nehammer to lead party and country

VIENNA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The leadership of Austria's ruling conservatives on Friday picked Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as the party's next leader and the country's next chancellor, he said in a statement to the media.

Nehammer, a 49-year-old former soldier, has been the enforcer of outgoing party leader Sebastian Kurz's hard line on immigration. Kurz said on Thursday he was quitting politics, prompting his ally, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, to say he too would step down.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)

