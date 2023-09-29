Austria's Brixlegg trims its low-carbon copper premium for 2024

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Austria's Montanwerke Brixlegg has made a small reduction to the premium it is offering to customers for its low-carbon copper next year, due to "market developments", a letter from the company seen by Reuters showed.

Brixlegg, which has customers around the world, is offering to sell copper at a premium of 286 euros ($303) a metric ton over the London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark price CMCU3 starting next year, the letter to those customers said.

That compares with 295 euros a ton for this year.

"The market demand for green copper is rapidly growing, but other market influences, particularly the energy cost impact, are also considered in our premium," Brixlegg said in response to a request for comment.

Costs of energy have fallen back from the high levels seen after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Energy is a large component in the production and recycling of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and zinc.

Contracts for physical copper traditionally include a premium above the LME price to account for changes in supply and demand, inventory levels and shipping costs.

"With the world's lowest carbon footprint, we ensure the reduction of your Scope 3 (indirect) emissions," the letter said. "The recycled content of 100% undoubtedly meets the highest demands of social and governance aspects for raw materials."

Industry sources say an economic slowdown and weak demand are expected to keep copper premiums for next year under pressure.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by David Holmes)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.