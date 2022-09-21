Austria's Brixlegg offers 295 euro/T low-carbon copper premium-letter

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Montanwerke Brixlegg AG is offering copper to customers with a 295 euro per tonne premium for its low carbon footprint starting next year and a floating surcharge for high energy costs, a letter from the Austrian company to its customers showed.

Premiums for 2022 by Brixlegg were largely in line with other producers, such as $123 a tonne over the benchmark London Metal Exchange price offered by Europe's biggest smelter Aurubis and $128 from Chile's Codelco.

Other producers of low-carbon metals such as aluminium have struggled to get customers to pay premiums in the past, but Brixlegg Chief Commercial Officer Uwe Schmidt said more companies are seeking out such products.

"We know there is a market which is very climate sensitive. The closer a company is to the consumer, the more climate sensitive they are," he told Reuters.

While infrastructure and construction sectors were largely uninterested in low-carbon products, consumer electronics and autos were keen to prove they were making sustainable products, he added.

Contracts for physical copper traditionally include a premium above the LME price to account for changes in supply and demand, inventory levels and shipping costs.

Usually Aurubis sets premiums for yearly contracts in the region in the run-up to the LME Week industry gathering in October.

Last year, Aurubis offered a premium to its customers of $123 per tonne over the LME price for 2022, sharply up from $96 the year earlier.

"We will no longer be in line with Aurubis anymore in Europe. We don't want to be because we have a different product," Schmidt said.

In March, Brixlegg launched its low-carbon copper, made using recycled metal and with hydropower for energy.

Privately held Montanwerke Brixlegg produces copper with 0.739 tonne of carbon dioxide per tonne of metal based on scope 1-3 emissions, it has said.

That compares with the global average of 4.1 tonnes of CO2, according to the International Copper Association trade group.

Brixlegg is also including an energy surcharge for 2023 of 5 euros extra for each 10 euros above a power price of 100 euros per MWh, the letter said.

