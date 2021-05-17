Commodities

Austria's B&C buys packaging maker Schur Flexibles in 900 million euro deal

Arno Schuetze Reuters
Austrian investor B&C Group said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 80% stake in Schur Flexibles from buyout group Lindsay Goldberg in a deal valuing the packaging maker at 900 million euros ($1.09 billion), including debt.

Headquartered in Austria, Schur Flexibles makes films, lids and skins to package food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products.

In 2020, Schur Flexibles, which employs 2,100 staff, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of just above 90 million euros on sales of 540 million euros, according to a person close to the matter.

Lindsay Goldberg, which first invested in Schur Flexibles in 2016, is retaining a 20% stake in the company.

B&C Group's holdings include stakes in AMAG Austria Metall AMAV.VI, Lenzing LENV.VI and Semperit SMPV.VI.

($1 = 0.8230 euros)

