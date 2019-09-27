Austria's AMS ups takeover offer for German lighting group Osram

US Markets

Austrian sensor maker AMS has increased its takeover offer for German lighting group Osram to 41.00 euros per share from 38.50 euros, AMS said on Friday.

AMS' "best and final takeover offer" will expire on Oct. 1, the company said in a statement.

Shares in Osram were up 3.1% to 39.90 euros at 0945 GMT.

