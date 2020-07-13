Austria's AMS successfully sells additional senior 2025 notes

VIENNA, July 13 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.SAMS.VI said on Monday it sold an additional 200 million euros ($226.7 million) in 6% senior notes due in 2025 at an issue price of 100.75% and an implied 5.82% yield to maturity.

An additional $50 million, 7% senior notes were sold at an issue price of 100.75% and an implied 6.82% yield to maturity, the group said.

AMS, which closed the takeover of German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE on Thursday, said it would use the proceeds for "general corporate purposes" including the refinancing of existing debt.

The issuance followed the previous closing of 650 million euros and $400 million in senior notes this month.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

