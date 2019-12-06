Austria's AMS succeeds in bid to take over lighting group Osram

US Markets

VIENNA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS AMS.S has succeeded with its 4.6 billion euro ($5.07 billion) takeover bid for German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE at the second attempt, acquiring more than the 55% of shares required, it said on Friday without elaborating.

AMS failed with a first offer at the same price of 41 euros per Osram share in October. It lowered the necessary acceptance rate to 55% in its second attempt from the 62.5% threshold it missed earlier.

"We are pleased to announce that we have been successful in achieving the minimum acceptance threshold in our Offer for Osram," AMS said in a statement.

Although the offer expired on Thursday night it said acceptances could now continue to be booked until Monday and the final result would be published on Tuesday.

