Austria's AMS fails to complete 4.5 bln eur takeover of Osram

Kirsti Knolle
Austrian AMS on Friday said it had failed to reach a required threshold for completing a takeover of German lighting group Osram shareholders.

AMS said managed to secure backing from only 51.6% of Osram shareholders, instead of the required 62.5% level.

AMS had fought a fierce takeover battle for the leader in automotive lighting with private equity groups and upped its bid a week ago, days before the acceptance period expired.

Separately, Osram on Friday said it has invited AMS's management to engage in discussions on a meaningful and mutually beneficial collaboration.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

