Austria's AMS 2020 sales rise 86% on strong consumer unit, Osram M&A

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.VI reported on Tuesday an increase of 86% in its sales for 2020, marking its "best year in the history," helped by strong consumer business performance and effects from its Osram OSRn.DE acquisition.

AMS's products include sensors for ambient lighting systems, face recognition or noise cancellation systems in headphones and relies on large customers such as Apple AAPL.O, which caused a significant surge in demand when it launched a new iPhone in October.

The company said its full-year revenue was $4.2 mln, up 86%, as consolidation with Osram and growth of the group's consumer business helped more than offset weakness at divisions providing sensors to automakers and the medical industry.

In the first quarter of 2021, the group expects revenues in its core AMS business between $500 million and $540 million, an increase of about 4% compared with the previous year, and an EBIT margin between 20% and 22%.

