Austrian sensor specialist AMS got hold of 59% of Osram shares

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Austrian sensor specialist AMS said on Tuesday that the acceptance rate in its 4.6 billion euro ($5.07 billion) takeover offer for German lighting group Osram was 59.3%, a little more than the required 55%.

AMS, known for supplying Apple AAPL.O with sensors for iPhones, wants to build a leader in integrated sensors and lights with a focus on the highly competitive market for self-driving cars.

After failing with a first offer at the same price but a higher threshold, investors had been uncertain whether the second try would be successful, with hedge funds thought to hold around a third of Osram shares days before the offer period expired on Thursday.

