Austrian regulator seeks review of MFE stake in ProSiebenSat.1

Adds context, details in paragraphs 2-3

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Austrian regulator BWB has requestedthat the cartel court review an increase in MediaForEurope's MFEB.MIstake in ProSiebenSat.1, which the agency said on Wednesday would amount to de-facto control over the German broadcaster.

Italy's MFE, which began investing in ProSieben in 2019 and now holds a 29% stake in its German peer, is seeking to build a pan-European TV platform.

MFE said on Nov. 21 that a takeover offer was not intended.

BWB said it was assessing the effect of an increased stake by MFE in ProSiebenSt.1 on media diversity in Austria, and had asked the cartel court to weigh in.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.