News & Insights

Austrian regulator seeks review of MFE stake in ProSiebenSat.1

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

December 20, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds context, details in paragraphs 2-3

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Austrian regulator BWB has requestedthat the cartel court review an increase in MediaForEurope's MFEB.MIstake in ProSiebenSat.1, which the agency said on Wednesday would amount to de-facto control over the German broadcaster.

Italy's MFE, which began investing in ProSieben in 2019 and now holds a 29% stake in its German peer, is seeking to build a pan-European TV platform.

MFE said on Nov. 21 that a takeover offer was not intended.

BWB said it was assessing the effect of an increased stake by MFE in ProSiebenSt.1 on media diversity in Austria, and had asked the cartel court to weigh in.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.