Austrian public debt balloons in Q3 due to corona aid

BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Austrian public debt rose 8 percentage points to 79.1% of gross domestic product in the third quarter due to financial support to help cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Austrian news agency APA reported, citing the statistics office.

Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said it had been a "difficult year" for companies and for the budget, APA reported, adding the state had paid out or committed more than 30 billion euros to help workers and firms.

The state had received 70.6 billion euros ($86.73 billion) in tax between January and November but spent almost 87 billion euros, leaving a gap of 16.4 billion euros, including 5.3 billion euros in costs for a short time work scheme.

Austria's Fiscal Council expects public debt to increase to 84.8% of gross domestic product for the full year and in 2021 to exceed a previous record of 84.9% from 2015.

($1 = 0.8140 euros)

(Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.