Austrian prosecutors open investigation related to Vienna power company

VIENNA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Austrian authorities have opened an investigation related to Vienna power company Wien Energie, which recently asked for state help with surging futures margin calls, said a spokesperson for the prosecutors' office for white-collar crime.

"We have launched an investigation against unknown perpetrators on suspicion of grossly negligent harm to creditors' interests," the spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked about reports of an investigation regarding Wien Energie, which is owned by the City of Vienna.

