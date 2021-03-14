US Markets

Austrian property group Immofinanz offers to buy controlling stake in S Immo

Contributor
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published

Austrian property group Immofinanz Ag said Sunday it had decided to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire a controlling stake in S Immo AG.

March 14 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz Ag IMFI.VI said Sunday it had decided to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire a controlling stake in S Immo AG SIAG.VI.

The company said it had made an offer price of 18.04 euros ($21.56) per share, on a cum-dividend basis, which corresponds to the closing price of S Immo's share price on Friday.

Immofinanz offered to purchase remaining shares of S Immo for approximately 928.6 million euros.

Immofinanz currently holds about 26.49% of outstanding share capital of its Austrian property rival.

A tie-up between the two companies has been on and off for years as they look to create a stronger business and make savings. In 2019, they abandoned talks after failing to agree on a share exchange ratio.

($1 = 0.8368 euros)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular