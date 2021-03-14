Austrian property group Immofinanz offers to buy controlling stake in S Immo

March 14 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz Ag IMFI.VI said Sunday it had decided to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire a controlling stake in S Immo AG SIAG.VI.

The company said it had made an offer price of 18.04 euros ($21.56) per share, on a cum-dividend basis, which corresponds to the closing price of S Immo's share price on Friday.

Immofinanz offered to purchase remaining shares of S Immo for approximately 928.6 million euros.

Immofinanz currently holds about 26.49% of outstanding share capital of its Austrian property rival.

A tie-up between the two companies has been on and off for years as they look to create a stronger business and make savings. In 2019, they abandoned talks after failing to agree on a share exchange ratio.

($1 = 0.8368 euros)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.