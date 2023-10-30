News & Insights

Austrian lender Erste's profit surges on higher interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

October 30, 2023 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

By Tristan Veyet and Paolo Laudani

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group ERST.VI reported higher than expected quarterly earnings on Monday, driven by strong net interest income and growing loan volumes across its core markets.

Its third-quarter net profit rose by 61% from a year earlier to 819.7 million euros ($865.85 million), ahead of analysts' estimate of 757.2 million euros in a company-compiled consensus.

Erste's shares rose 1% in early trading.

Net interest income, a key metric for banks, rose by 20% to 1.86 billion euros in the quarter. In the first nine months of the year, Erste's net profit increased by 40% and net interest income by 24%.

The bank largely reiterated its annual targets and forecast a return on tangible equity of around 15% for 2024. It expects the metric to exceed 15% this year.

The lender also said it expected its core markets, including Romania, Croatia and the Czech Republic, to record real GDP growth this year.

Austrian peer BAWAG BAWG.VIearlier in October posted a rise in quarterly net profit and said it was on track to meet or exceed its 2023 guidance.

($1 = 0.9467 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and Christian Schmollinger)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Paolo.laudani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.