Austrian firms join EU gas procurement plan - minister

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

June 26, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Austrian gas suppliers are participating in the European Union's plan for joint gas procurement, Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said after talks with industry representatives.

Austrian companies have reported a demand for 13 terawatt hours, Gewessler said, which represents more than 10% of Austria's annual consumption.

"The participation in the EU gas procurement plan sends a good signal," she said.

Austria remains dependent on Russian gas. Recent data from the energy regulator E-Control showed 64% of gas supplies come from Russia, far above the EU average.

Although the country aims to end its dependency on Russian gas by 2027, the partly state-owned oil & gas group OMV OMVV.VI has a contract running with Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM until 2040.

