Austrian court approves cost-cutting measures at Signa Holding

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

December 05, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

VIENNA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An Austrian court has approved cost-cutting measures at property tycoon Rene Benko'sSigna Holding, which last week filed for insolvency, the administrator said on Tuesday.

The administrator said it had agreed with the company's management that all assets that were not necessary for the operating business of the holding company would be liquidated immediately and all non-necessary sub-operations discontinued.

"The Commercial Court quickly approved the requested closure of the sectors on Monday," Christof Stapf, restructuring administrator of Signa Holding GmbH, said in a statement.

Continuing parts of the holding company would have led to an increase in the default suffered by the insolvency creditors due to running costs, added Stapf.

The closure affects most of the 43 employees of Signa Holding.

Austrian news agency APA had first reported the approval.

Signa Holding is the largest victim to date of Europe's property crash.

