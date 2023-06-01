News & Insights

Austrian competition authority: Suedzucker accepts 4.2 mln eur fine

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

June 01, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE has accepted a 4.2-million-euro ($4.62 million) fine arising from cartel law proceedings in Austria, the FCA competition regulator said on Thursday.

The company also acknowledged an infringement from February to October 2006 as part of proceedings, it said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

