Austrian competition authority: Suedzucker accepts 4.2 mln eur fine

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE has accepted a 4.2-million-euro ($4.62 million) fine arising from cartel law proceedings in Austria, the FCA competition regulator said on Thursday.

The company also acknowledged an infringement from February to October 2006 as part of proceedings, it said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.