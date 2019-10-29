Austrian BAWAG's Q3 pre-tax profit up on retail business, buys

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austrian bank BAWAG Group reported a higher than expected 2% increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Tuesday, helped by recent acquisitions and its retail partnerships.

VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group BAWG.VI reported a higher than expected 2% increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Tuesday, helped by recent acquisitions and its retail partnerships.

The former trade union bank, which is backed by U.S. private equity group Cerberus CBS.UL, said profit before tax reached 164 million euros ($182 million) in the three months through September, and net interest income was at 220 million euros.

Analysts on average had forecast third-quarter pre-tax profit to come in at 154 million euros and net interest income to be at 224 million euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53 11 22 55;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More