Austrian BAWAG's Q3 pre-tax profit up on retail business, buys

VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group BAWG.VI reported a higher than expected 2% increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Tuesday, helped by recent acquisitions and its retail partnerships.

The former trade union bank, which is backed by U.S. private equity group Cerberus CBS.UL, said profit before tax reached 164 million euros ($182 million) in the three months through September, and net interest income was at 220 million euros.

Analysts on average had forecast third-quarter pre-tax profit to come in at 154 million euros and net interest income to be at 224 million euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53 11 22 55;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.