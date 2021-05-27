Austrian Airlines had to cancel flight to Moscow from Vienna

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's LHAG.DE Austrian Airlines said on Thursday it had to cancel a flight to Moscow from Vienna after not getting permission from Russian authorities for an alternative route following the suspension of flights through Belarusian airspace.

Russian aviation authorities declined to comment.

