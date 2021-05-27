Commodities

Austrian Airlines had to cancel flight to Moscow from Vienna

Laurence Frost Reuters
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines said on Thursday it had to cancel a flight to Moscow from Vienna after not getting permission from Russian authorities for an alternative route following the suspension of flights through Belarusian airspace.

Russian aviation authorities declined to comment.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

