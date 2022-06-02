Commodities

Austrian Airlines cancels 52 flights due to staff meetings

Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
Zuzanna Szymanska
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary Austrian Airlines (AUA) said on Thursday it was cancelling 52 short- and medium-haul flights due to in-person information meetings of on-board and ground personnel.

There have been a spate of cancellations as airlines around the world rebuild flight crews after the COVID-19 pandemic travel slowdown.

"From the current perspective, 26 round trips, i.e. outbound and return flights, and about 5,200 passengers are affected today out of about 400 planned flights," said an AUA spokesperson, adding that long-haul flights would not be affected.

The airline said the timing of the staff meetings immediately before the Pentecost weekend is particularly unfortunate as the period is connected with increased travel.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Zuzanna Szymanska; editing by Jason Neely)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

