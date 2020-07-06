Austria to phase out its Saab 105 fighter jets, no decision on successor

Companies
Austria will ground its nearly 50-year-old Saab fighter jets at the end of the year and solely rely on its Eurofighter warplanes from January, the defence ministry said on Monday.

VIENNA, July 6 (Reuters) - Austria will ground its nearly 50-year-old Saab SAABb.ST fighter jets at the end of the year and solely rely on its Eurofighter AIR.PA, BAES.L, LDOF.MI warplanes from January, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it would not decide on any successor to the Saab fighter jets until it knows the outcome of a court appeal concerning Eurofighter.

"The Republic of Austria will continue to pursue all legal means to achieve the goal of withdrawing from the Eurofighter contract and being compensated by Eurofighter," Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said. "Pending the final court decision, no decisions will be taken with regard to air surveillance that would weaken Austria's position."

Austria is involved in a legal dispute with the Eurofighter consortium, which includes Airbus AIR.PA, Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L and Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI, over its nearly 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) buy in 2003.

The defence ministry said in 2017 it believed Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium had misled Austria over the purchase price, deliverability and equipment of the jets, accusations the consortium denies.

A Vienna court stopped a related investigation in April, which the state appealed. A broader criminal investigation of suspected bribery in the same deal that has been ongoing since 2011 has not been affected by the closure.

Airbus and the consortium did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

