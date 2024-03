VIENNA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Austria will issue 2.013 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2030 and 2034 issues in an auction on March 5, the debt agency said on Thursday. ((Vienna Newsroom +43 1 53112-254, vienna.newsroom@reuters.com))

