Austria tightening windfall tax to make energy companies cut prices

VIENNA, May 10 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative-led government said on Wednesday it would tighten the conditions of its windfall tax on energy companies, including lowering the threshold to which it applies, to force them to pass on lower prices to retail customers quickly.

Like many other European Union countries, Austria last year announced a tax on energy companies' windfall profits, since they were profiting from a surge in prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Faced with growing voter frustration at stubbornly high inflation, the government had said it would announce measures to address the problem after a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"If energy providers do not immediately start to lower prices - some are doing that, I hasten to add, but many are not - then we as a republic will make them pay," Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference after the cabinet meeting.

Legislation tightening the windfall tax would be passed in June and take effect the same month, Nehammer said, without providing specifics of the planned changes other than that the tax would apply more widely and the threshold lowered.

