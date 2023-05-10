News & Insights

Austria tightening windfall tax to make energy companies cut prices

May 10, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Francois Murphy for Reuters ->

VIENNA, May 10 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative-led government said on Wednesday it would tighten the conditions of its windfall tax on energy companies, including lowering the threshold to which it applies, to force them to pass on lower prices to retail customers quickly.

At a news conference on measures aimed at addressing stubbornly high inflation, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said: "If energy providers do not immediately start to lower - some are doing that, I hasten to add, but many are not - then we as a republic will make them pay."

