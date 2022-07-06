US Markets

Austria starts to eject Gazprom from gas storage facility

Francois Murphy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

VIENNA, July 6 (Reuters) - Austria is following through on a "use it or lose it" threat to eject Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM from its large Haidach gas storage facility for systematically failing to fill its portion of the capacity there, the government said on Wednesday.

"If customers do not store (gas) then the capacity must be handed over to others. It is critical infrastructure. We need it now in such a crisis. That is exactly what is happening now in the case of Gazprom and its storage at Haidach," energy minister Leonore Gewessler told a news conference, adding that gas regulator e-Control had started the process of ejecting Gazprom.

