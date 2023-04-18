Austria starts selling new green bond - lead mangers

April 18 (Reuters) - Austria started selling a new green bond and a conventional 30-year bond on Tuesday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The green bond, which matures on May 23 2029, will raise 3 billion euros, while the 30-year bond, which matures on 20 October 2053, will raise 2 bilion euros, according to the memos.

The green bond, which funds environmentally beneficial projects, will be Austria's second after it sold its first green bond last year.

Price guidance on the bonds was set at a spread of around 15 basis points below the mid-swap level on the green bond, and a spread of around 57 basis points over mid-swaps on the 30-year bond, the memos said.

Austria hired Barclays, BofA, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for the sale on Monday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

