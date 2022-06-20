Austria set to receive half the usual amount of Russian gas for second day - OMV

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Austria is set to receive half the usual amount of gas from Russia for a second day in a row on Monday, a spokesperson for oil and gas group OMV OMVV.VI said, as European countries seek to fill their inventories to protect against a feared cutoff.

"The restrictions on gas deliveries are at the same level as the previous day," the OMV spokesperson told Reuters.

Austrian regulator E-Control also stated that gas deliveries to the country, which is 80% dependent on Russian gas, were the same as the day before.

Supply remains guaranteed, both OMV and E-Control said. OMV's gas storage is 60% filled, according to the company.

The majority of Russian gas comes through Ukraine and Slovakia to Austria. OMV also obtains gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, primarily to supply customers in Germany. However, a small portion of the gas physically comes to Austria via a pipeline through the Czech Republic.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM announced last week that it would be reducing gas supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced in Canada.

OMV said at the time that Gazprom had informed it of the reductions and that it could replace the amount if needed.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

