Austria reimposes full lockdown, makes vaccination compulsory

VIENNA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections, and order its whole population to get vaccinated as of Feb. 1, its government said on Friday.

The lockdown will last 10 days initially, and 20 days at most, conservative chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference, adding that the obligation to get vaccinated would be introduced on Feb. 1.

