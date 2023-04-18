Austria raises 2.75 billion euros from new green bond - leads

Adds details

April 18 (Reuters) - Austria raised 2.75 billion euros from its second green bond sale on Tuesday, according to three lead managers, adding to a wave of recent green bond issuance as markets stabilise from turmoil in March.

The bond sale, funding environmentally beneficial projects, follows Austria's first ever sale of green debt last year. Austria, like a number of European governments including Germany and Italy, has now sold multiple green bonds.

Tuesday's deal also follows a flurry of borrowers who have sold green bonds in recent weeks, taking advantage of high demand for do-good assets following wild bond market swings in March that challenged debt sales.

Austria sold 3 billion euros of the green bond, maturing on May 23 2029. This includes 250 million euros of bonds the issuer kept on its own books and the bond was priced for a yield of 2.952%, the lead managers said.

Separately, Austria also raised 1.5 billion euros from a conventional 30-year bond sale and retained another 500 million euros of the issuance, the lead managers said. The 30-year bond priced for a yield of 3.207%.

The green bond saw over 6.8 billion euros of demand and the 30-year bond saw over 2.2 billion euros, one of the lead managers said.

Austria hired Barclays, BofA, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for the sale on Monday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.